Thursday, 2 November, 2023, 8:54 AM
PM to attend Confce on Women in Islam in KSA from Nov 6

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the "International Conference on Women in Islam" on November 6-8 in Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Hasina will hold a meeting with Mohammed bins Salman Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral, FIFA World Cup 2034 and Palestine and regional and global issues.

"The conference aims to clarify women's rights and responsibilities in Islam, especially women's rights to education and work as per the teachings of Islam, with broad participation from Islamic scholars," according to the Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Al Duhailan met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and handed over an invitation letter to take part in the conference and present a paper there.

He also handed over another letter seeking support of Bangladesh for his country's bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034. The prime minister responded positively in this regard.
Saudi Arabia and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are making preparations for the conference.

The 49th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in Mauritania, in March 2023, called for holding an international conference on women in Islam and welcomed the offer made by Saudi Arabia to host it in coordination with the General Secretariat.




