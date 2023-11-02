CJ, CEC discuss judges’ duties during JS polls

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan on Wednesday assured the Election Commission (EC) to extend all sorts of assistance to ensure that judges could perform their duties smoothly during the 12th parliamentary polls scheduled for January next year.He gave the assurance when EC members, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal, met him on Wednesday. The meeting held in the Chief Justice's room in the Supreme Court.After coming out from the meeting, the CEC told reporters that he sought cooperation of the Chief Justice to ensure that the judicial magistrates (judges) perform their duties in the upcoming general election and the Chief Justice assured him about the judges' duties during the election period. CEC Awal said that the subordinate courts would remain closed during the election. "We discussed how the judiciary will function during that time.""As per the provision, the judges used to perform the duties of the Electoral Inquiry Committee in the parliamentary elections. But this time during the election (month of December) lower court judges will be on vacation. Therefore, I have informed the Chief Justice that the judges should continue their duties at that time. The month of January, the judges will perform their duties," the CEC said.However, there was no discussion about the poll schedule, the CEC noted.Meanwhile, the countdown to the election started on Wednesday. In this case, there is a constitutional obligation to complete the election by January 29, 2024. The Election Commission is scheduled to meet President Shahabuddin on November 5. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League is seeking a fourth consecutive term in office, while the BNP, led by Khlaeda Zia, is looking to make a comeback.The BNP, which currently does not have any representation in Parliament, has been involved in violent street protests pressing for the dissolution of Parliament before the election, the restoration of the caretaker system, and the release of Khaleda, convicted in two corruption cases. Prime Minister Hasina has repeatedly rejected the idea of restoring the unconstitutional caretaker system. She said the Cabinet will continue working until the new government takes over.Registrar General of the Supreme Court Golam Rabbani, Registrar of High Court Division, Md Moshiar Rahman and Appellate Division Registrar Mohammad Saifur Rahman were present during the meeting.