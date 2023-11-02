Video
Home Back Page

RMG workers block Mirpur-10 intersection

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

Garment workers on Wednesday blocked the Mirpur-10 intersection in Dhaka, demanding justice for the "death" of a fellow worker.

They also continued to call for a raise in the minimum wage for garment workers. The ongoing protests disrupted traffic in the area.

Upon hearing news of the workers' protest, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumdar visited the scene in an attempt to calm the situation but failed.

Majumdar tried to speak with some of the workers, but they refused to listen to him. Instead, the workers began shouting slogans, leading to police presence to control the situation. Eventually, the state minister left the scene.

Earlier in the morning, the workers organised a protest march from Mirpur Sharey Egaro, and later returned to Mirpur-10. They had been in position there since before noon, blocking the road. Several hundred workers have joined the protest.

Assistant Commissioner Hasan Mohammad Mohtarim of Mirpur Police said that the garment workers claimed a fellow worker was killed and have filed a complaint. They have taken to the streets demanding justice, but no one has provided specific information about the location or circumstances of the alleged death, he said.

Despite blocking the road and protesting since morning, police have not taken any action against the workers, he said. Later, the workers also organised a demonstration in front of Mirpur-11's Purobi Cinema Hall, demanding an increase in minimum wage.    �UNB




