BNP’s 2nd day of blockade passes off with isolated incidents

On Wednesday, the second day of blockade called by BNP and like-minded political parties, at least 10 buses and trucks were torched in Dhaka and Chittagong.Chases and clashes took place between BNP activists and police in different districts of the country.No long-distance bus left the capital, traffic increased compared to the first day in the city, train movement was normal.Protesting against the death of BNP activists in Sylhet and Kishoreganj, BNP observed hartal in four districts of Sylhet division and in Kishoreganj.A bus was set on fire in Dhaka's Mugda area at around 11 am. At least ten buses were set on fire in Dhaka's Mugda, Baridhara, Mohakhali, Savar and Chittagong.Ruling Awami League activists and police chased BNP activists in Sylhet and Bogura.No long-distance buses were seen leaving Gabtali and Syedabad bus terminals. Train movement was normal.A bus was set on fire in the capital's Mugda, Abdul Majeed officer-in-charge of Mugda Police Station told reporters the incident happened in front of Mugda Ideal School at around 11 am.Fire service personnel controlled the fire. No one was injured in this incident. Police said that a suspect involved in the incident was arrested.A bus was set on fire at Savar Madhumati Model Town.Chittagong Fire Service said that two vehicles were set on fire in the morning.BNP observed hartal in four districts of Kishoreganj and Sylhet divisions in protest against killing of their party activists.In Sylhet city Awami League and BNP activists clashed with each other.Eyewitnesses said, BNP leaders and activists took out a procession in Sylhet city in the morning in support of the hartal and blockade. Awami League leaders and activists clashed with them at Bandar Bazar area.Sylhet deputy police commissioner Ali Sheikh told the Daily Observer correspondent that six people were arrested after this incident.However, no violence was reported during dawn to dusk hartal in Moulvibazar.In Bogura, clashes took place between Awami League and BNP leaders and activists, said Sweet Akhtar Additional Superintendent of Police.Most of the bus ticket counters at Gabtali Terminal were found closed.A few ticket sellers who opened their counters in the morning told reporters that, no long-distance bus left the terminal in last 24 hours as there were no passengers.RAB and Police were posted at various important junctions and entrances to Dhaka. BGB troops were seen patrolling some of the streets in the capital and the Savar town.Leaders and activists of the ruling party Awami League were seen marching and hold rallies at various intersections in the capital and the surrounding districts.In the morning, Awami League leaders and activists took out processions at Mohammadpur, Shyamoli, Gabtali, Jatrabari, Mirpur and Tantibazar in the capital.AL leaders and workers holding sticks and rod also took out small processions at Aminbazar, Hemayetpur, Savar and Narayanganj.No procession of BNP was seen anywhere in the capital city.Like on the previous days, the main gate of BNP office at Naya Paltan office was found locked, with police contingents waiting outside.No BNP activists were seen there.