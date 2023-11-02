One more suspect Shahid placed on 2-day remand

One more suspect was placed on a two-day remand by a Dhaka court on Tuesday in a case filed over the brutal killing of police Constable Amirul Islam Parvez on Saturday.The remanded suspect is Shahid Ullah Musolli.Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chawdhury passed the order as Sub Inspector Salauddin Kader of Paltan Police Station produced him before the court and pleaded to place him on a seven-day remand in the case.Another Dhaka court on Monday sent two suspects to police custody for interrogation for seven days in the Constable murder case.Police filed the case with Paltan Model Police Station against 164 people, making BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul as the prime accused in the case.Constable Pervez was brutally killed allegedly by the leaders and activists of BNP during their grand rally in the capital's Naya Paltan area on Saturday.They were arrested in connection with Saturday's clash between police and BNP leaders and activists.On Saturday, BNP leaders and activists clashed with the police in Naya Paltan. Dhaka city experienced about five hours of clashes primarily revolving around the Awami League and BNP rallies.