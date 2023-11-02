Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 November, 2023, 8:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Constable Murder

One more suspect Shahid placed on 2-day remand

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Court Correspondent

One more suspect was placed on a two-day remand by a Dhaka court on Tuesday in a case filed over the brutal killing of police Constable Amirul Islam Parvez on Saturday.

The remanded suspect is Shahid Ullah Musolli.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chawdhury passed the order as Sub Inspector Salauddin Kader of Paltan Police Station produced him before the court and pleaded to place him on a seven-day remand in the case.

Another Dhaka court on Monday sent two suspects to police custody for interrogation for seven days in the Constable murder case.

Police filed the case with Paltan Model Police Station against 164 people, making BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul as the prime accused in the case.

Constable Pervez was brutally killed allegedly by the leaders and activists of BNP during their grand rally in the capital's Naya Paltan area on Saturday.

They were arrested in connection with Saturday's clash between police and BNP leaders and activists.

On Saturday, BNP leaders and activists clashed with the police in Naya Paltan. Dhaka city experienced about five hours of clashes primarily revolving around the Awami League and BNP rallies.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


One more suspect Shahid placed on 2-day remand
Pakistani origin Swedish judge Asif Shahkar gets BD citizenship
Fanfare contest offers motorbike, 500 prizes
1st convocation of EUB held
Info Minister urges editors to form public opinion against extremism, anarchy
Local Juba Dal leader held with arms in Ctg
SUST student found dead in Sylhet
7 die, 1,903 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs


Latest News
AI could lead to human extinction, warns Elon Musk
PM to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Second day of blockade: 18 vehicles torched across the country
Jubo Mohila League leader Papia gets bail in corruption case
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup standings
Lorry truck set on fire at Sitakunda
Another bus torched at Mirpur
Two cousins drown in C'nawabganj
South Africa clinch 190 run win over New Zealand
DMP chief seeks info from city residents about attackers
Most Read News
PM unveils first ever local currency card 'TakaPay'
Five minibuses, an ambulance set ablaze in Dhaka on 2nd day of blockade
Mirza Abbas placed on 5-day remand in sabotage case
Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardi on 8-day remand
2nd day blockade begins with arson attack
Jubo Mohila League leader Papia gets bail in corruption case
'Sundarban Express' train waiting to cross Padma Bridge
RMG workers take on street suspending vehicular movement in Mirpur
Miscreants set bus on fire in Shamoli
Food price hike hits nutrition intake
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft