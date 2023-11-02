Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 November, 2023, 8:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Pakistani origin Swedish judge Asif Shahkar gets BD citizenship

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Pakistani origin Swedish judge Asif Shahkar gets BD citizenship

Pakistani origin Swedish judge Asif Shahkar gets BD citizenship

Muktijoddha Maitri Awardee Pakistani origin Swedish judge Syed Asif Shahkar has got Bangladesh citizenship as he wished to be buried in Bangladesh.

It was said in a letter of the Ministry of Home Affairs signed by Md Saiful Islam, Additional Secretary that Asif Shahkar has been provided the citizenship certificate on Wednesday.

Earlier, Shahkar wrote a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seeking Bangladeshi citizenship and expressing his desire to be buried in Bangladesh soil.

As per the article four of the Bangladesh Citizenship (Temporary Provisions) Order, 1972 (P.O. No. 149 of 1972) and under the said order, he got the citizenship.

While talking to BSS, he said: "Today I have been reborn as a citizen of Bangladesh. Today I have been reborn as a citizen of the country and its people that I have loved since 1971."

"I am very happy today because I can breathe my last among the martyred and valiant freedom fighters of Bangladesh," he added.

Expressing his firm determination to follow the footsteps of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he saluted the greatest Bangalee of the nation as well as the great leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Asif Shahkar was born in Panjab and in 1971 he was 22 years old.

Young Shahkar protested, held rallies, wrote poems and distributed leaflets in support of Bangladesh Liberation War and as a result, he faced hatred from his family, society and the people of Pakistan.

He was general secretary of Punjab Students' Union and a section of people of West Pakistan protested the ruthless and brutal genocide of the Pakistani regime called 'Operation Search Light' on the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) on the dark night of March 25, 1971.

He was imprisoned as a 'traitor' then and during the nine months of Liberation War, he endured mental and physical tortures in Pakistan prison.

But young Shahkar did not go against Bangladesh. He was released from captivity after December 16, 1971 with the victory of Bangladesh.    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


One more suspect Shahid placed on 2-day remand
Pakistani origin Swedish judge Asif Shahkar gets BD citizenship
Fanfare contest offers motorbike, 500 prizes
1st convocation of EUB held
Info Minister urges editors to form public opinion against extremism, anarchy
Local Juba Dal leader held with arms in Ctg
SUST student found dead in Sylhet
7 die, 1,903 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs


Latest News
AI could lead to human extinction, warns Elon Musk
PM to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Second day of blockade: 18 vehicles torched across the country
Jubo Mohila League leader Papia gets bail in corruption case
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup standings
Lorry truck set on fire at Sitakunda
Another bus torched at Mirpur
Two cousins drown in C'nawabganj
South Africa clinch 190 run win over New Zealand
DMP chief seeks info from city residents about attackers
Most Read News
PM unveils first ever local currency card 'TakaPay'
Five minibuses, an ambulance set ablaze in Dhaka on 2nd day of blockade
Mirza Abbas placed on 5-day remand in sabotage case
Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardi on 8-day remand
2nd day blockade begins with arson attack
Jubo Mohila League leader Papia gets bail in corruption case
'Sundarban Express' train waiting to cross Padma Bridge
RMG workers take on street suspending vehicular movement in Mirpur
Miscreants set bus on fire in Shamoli
Food price hike hits nutrition intake
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft