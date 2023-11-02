Fanfare contest offers motorbike, 500 prizes

Fanfare, the nation's first social commerce platform, is offering an exciting 'Contest' centring the World Cup.By downloading Fanfare app, it will be thrilling moments for participants who can make predictions & get bonus points as well as stand a chance to win grand prizes that includes a motorbike, a television, a fridge, and a tablet, among 500 other attractive rewards.It's a smashing opportunity for footie enthusiasts to put their predictive skills to the test.Fanfare's 'Prediction Contest' covers a wide range of predictions, including how many runs a side will score, how many wickets will fall, who will be the Man of the Match, or which side will win the toss. All these diverse predictions are sponsored by Sports Drinks 'Bruvana' can be made within the Fanfare app.Additionally, the contest features predictions for each five overs. If predictions hit the mark, contestants stand a chance to win prizes at the end of the campaign.Fanfare isn't just a platform for sports predictions, it's also one of the country's leading sources of entertainment and fun.With nearly one million users, this platform encourages users to share quality video contents alongside their predictions.Sharing content and participating in various contests can earn users' valuable points and huge number of gifts.Users who engage with content sharing or contest participation can receive discounts, up to 80 percent when shopping from the in-app store, 'F-Mart,' which offers a cash-on-delivery service for a wide range of products.