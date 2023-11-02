1st convocation of EUB held

European University of Bangladesh (EUB) organised its first convocation in 11 years since its establishment.The convocation was held in the capital's International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Tuesday.About 7,559 graduates from 2012 to the fall semester of 2020 participated in the convocation.One student was awarded the Chancellor's Award, and eight received the Vice-Chancellor's Award for outstanding academic performance, according to a press release.Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury presided over the convocation ceremony on behalf of President Mohammed Shahabuddin. �UNB