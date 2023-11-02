Video
Info Minister urges editors to form public opinion against extremism, anarchy

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday urged editors to shape public opinion against extremism and anarchy.

He said this in a meeting with editors of several national dailies at the Secretariat.  

He suggested taking legal action against those responsible for the torture of journalists.

He said that extremism is not accepted in the name of politics.

"Over 30 journalists sustained injuries during the recent attack by the BNP, and the nation remains unaware of the gravity, brutality, and cruelty of the attacks," he said.

"It is your responsibility to report on it. Every newspaper should cover the attacks suffered by so many journalists. It got overshadowed amid  overall chaos, which is why consistent reporting is necessary," the minister said.

Hasan, also the joint general secretary of Awami League, claimed that there is a deliberate attempt to create a state of chaos and anarchy in the country.

"An anarchic situation was created in the name of the BNP's rally in Dhaka on October 28 and a direct attack on the state unfolded. Attacks on the chief justice's house, hospitals, and judges' complex have never happened before," the minister said.
 
The culprits behind these attacks on the state have been identified as leaders and members of the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami, the minister said.

"Labeling it mere politics would be a historical misjudgment," he said.
 
"A total of 19 vehicles, including ambulances, were set on fire after they attacked the police hospital in the manner of the Israeli forces," he said.

He criticised the BNP for the arson attack and the killing of a bus helper who was asleep at Demra during the attack.  

Shyamal Dutta, editor of the Bhorer Kagoj, and Shahed Mohammad Ali, editor of the Kaler Kantho, condemned the attacks on their colleagues and voiced concerns about the use of extremism in the name of politics in the meeting.

They pledged to continue reporting against such acts.      �UNB




