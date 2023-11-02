Local Juba Dal leader held with arms in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 1: A local leader of Juba Dal was arrested along with arms from Jangal Salimpur in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram district on Tuesday.The arrestee was identified as Shafiqul Islam Sohel, president of ward 6 unit of Juba Dal under Salimpur union.Tofayel Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sitakunda Police Station, said police arrested him in the evening as he was wanted in several cases filed over sabotage.Police also seized a shutter gun and five bullets from his possession. �UNB