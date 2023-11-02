SUST student found dead in Sylhet

SYLHET, Nov 1: A student of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) was found dead at Salutikor in Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet district early Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Rakibul Hasan Sifat, a student of the Chemistry Department of the university.
Md Khalique, sub-inspector of Gowainghat Police Station, said being informed by local people police recovered the body of Sifat from the area around 4 am.
The body bore injury marks on his head.
Police suspected that Sifat might have been killed in an accident while going to his destination by a motorbike.
Prof. Dr Quamruzzaman Chowdhury, said police sent the body of Sifat to Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital. �UNB
