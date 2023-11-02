Video
Thursday, 2 November, 2023
7 die, 1,903 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

Seven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,355 this year.

During the period, 1,903 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 384 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital-indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 6,346 dengue patients, including 1,708 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 273,078 dengue cases and 265,377 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.      �UNB




