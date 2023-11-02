Beware of freelancing

Dear SirA freelancer is an independent contractor who earns wages on a per-job or per-task basis, typically for short-term work. Benefits of freelancing include the freedom to work from home or from a non-traditional workspace, a flexible work schedule, and a better work/life balance.However, freelancing is a lucrative field, but it's important to be cautious of deception. The promise of quick riches or easy success can lead freelancers down dangerous paths.Conduct thorough research, seek feedback from fellow freelancers, insist on clear contracts, and be cautious of clients asking for upfront fees or personal financial information. Trust your instincts and remain vigilant to protect your skills and financial security in the freelancing world.Nurullah Alam NurStudent, University of Rajshahi