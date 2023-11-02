Fresh pressure on Myanmar commendable

This is commendable that several Western nations have put renewed pressure on Myanmar for its continued repressive measures on some of its ethnic communities. The US, UK and Canada have reinforced sanctions on abettors and sources of finances and supports to the military junta with the aim of stymieing its ability to amass weapons mainly used on ethnic people.But there is little likelihood that this Western action on Myanmar military ruler would work to make it move unless some other countries close to this Southeast Asian nation particularly India, Russia and China follow suit by denying it aid and arms.The latest Western sanctions came in the wake of Myanmar junta government's repeated air strikes on civilians aimed at suppressing pro-democracy movements and destroying homes and infrastructure of the ethnic groups.As a result, millions of people have been displaced since a military coup that took place a little more than two years ago. Over a million Rohingya people have taken refuge in Bangladesh, adding woes to the already overpopulated country.Bangladesh has long been seeking global support for the repatriation of Rohingya refugees, but to no avail. Although Chinese-backed pilot project undertaken early this year to return them to their Rakhine State initially raised some hopes, it has failed to make any breakthroughs until now.According to the project plan, the first batch of 1140 Rohingya refugees were supposed to be sent back to Myanmar at an unspecified date and a total of 6000 would be repatriated by the end of this year. But not a single Rohingya refugee has been able to reach home until today.Rohingyas are also averse to returning to their country. A Rohingya delegation that had visited Myanmar has not shown an iota of interest in returning to their country pointing to the facts that conditions in Rakhine have not been conducive for their safe return.Some Western countries plus United Nations, Human Rights Watch and other organizations have expressed similar views saying that Rohingyas would face serious risks to their lives and liberty in Rakhine.Currently Rohingya repatriation issue has lost its significance with global focus largely shifted to the displaced Ukrainians and Palestinians. Resultantly, international support for the Rohingya refugees is diminishing.This nonchalant attitude from the donors has affected Rohingyas hard. At present, nearly half of the Rohingya families are not receiving an adequate diet due to reduced rations that leads to widespread malnutrition, particularly among women and children.The recent Western sanctions imposed on three companies including Myanmar's state-owned Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise which is the biggest single source of foreign revenue for the military regime and on a number of individuals are expected to impel the government to ease its repression on its ethnic minority groups.We are in plea to other countries to take tangible similar measures against Myanmar ruler and force it to take back its Rohingya people from Bangladesh.