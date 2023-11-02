Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 November, 2023, 8:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Fresh pressure on Myanmar commendable

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

This is commendable that several Western nations have put renewed pressure on Myanmar for its continued repressive measures on some of its ethnic communities. The US, UK and Canada have reinforced sanctions on abettors and sources of finances and supports to the military junta with the aim of stymieing its ability to amass weapons mainly used on ethnic people.

But there is little likelihood that this Western action on Myanmar military ruler would work to make it move unless some other countries close to this Southeast Asian nation particularly India, Russia and China follow suit by denying it aid and arms.         

The latest Western sanctions came in the wake of Myanmar junta government's repeated air strikes on civilians aimed at suppressing pro-democracy movements and destroying homes and infrastructure of the ethnic groups.

As a result, millions of people have been displaced since a military coup that took place a little more than two years ago. Over a million Rohingya people have taken refuge in Bangladesh, adding woes to the already overpopulated country.  

Bangladesh has long been seeking global support for the repatriation of Rohingya refugees, but to no avail.  Although Chinese-backed pilot project undertaken early this year to return them to their Rakhine State initially raised some hopes, it has failed to make any breakthroughs until now.

According to the project plan, the first batch of 1140 Rohingya refugees were supposed to be sent back to Myanmar at an unspecified date and a total of 6000 would be repatriated by the end of this year. But not a single Rohingya refugee has been able to reach home until today.

Rohingyas are also averse to returning to their country. A Rohingya delegation that had visited Myanmar has not shown an iota of interest in returning to their country pointing to the facts that conditions in Rakhine have not been conducive for their safe return.

Some Western countries plus United Nations, Human Rights Watch and other organizations have expressed similar views saying that Rohingyas would face serious risks to their lives and liberty in Rakhine.

Currently Rohingya repatriation issue has lost its significance with global focus largely shifted to the displaced Ukrainians and Palestinians.  Resultantly, international support for the Rohingya refugees is diminishing.

This nonchalant attitude from the donors has affected Rohingyas hard. At present, nearly half of the Rohingya families are not receiving an adequate diet due to reduced rations that leads to widespread malnutrition, particularly among women and children.

The recent Western sanctions imposed on three companies including Myanmar's state-owned Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise which is the biggest single source of foreign revenue for the military regime and on a number of individuals are expected to impel the government to ease its repression on its ethnic minority groups.

We are in plea to other countries to take tangible similar measures against Myanmar ruler and force it to take back its Rohingya people from Bangladesh.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Beware of freelancing
Fresh pressure on Myanmar commendable
Stop coaching frauds
Political unrest sends commodity prices soaring
Uranium consignments arriving safely at RNPP
Catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Sucker mouth fish pose a threat
Shun political violence, hold dialogues


Latest News
AI could lead to human extinction, warns Elon Musk
PM to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Second day of blockade: 18 vehicles torched across the country
Jubo Mohila League leader Papia gets bail in corruption case
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup standings
Lorry truck set on fire at Sitakunda
Another bus torched at Mirpur
Two cousins drown in C'nawabganj
South Africa clinch 190 run win over New Zealand
DMP chief seeks info from city residents about attackers
Most Read News
PM unveils first ever local currency card 'TakaPay'
Five minibuses, an ambulance set ablaze in Dhaka on 2nd day of blockade
Mirza Abbas placed on 5-day remand in sabotage case
Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardi on 8-day remand
2nd day blockade begins with arson attack
Jubo Mohila League leader Papia gets bail in corruption case
'Sundarban Express' train waiting to cross Padma Bridge
RMG workers take on street suspending vehicular movement in Mirpur
Miscreants set bus on fire in Shamoli
Food price hike hits nutrition intake
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft