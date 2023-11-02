Prospects for use of AI & IoT tech in our agriculture

Prospects for use of AI & IoT tech in our agriculture

Bangladesh's success in agriculture is enviable. Bangladesh is now an example in the world for producing food grains even in the face of floods, drought, salinity and hostile nature due to climate change including shrinking agricultural land, population growth. Bangladesh is gradually progressing behind the world average production of rice, wheat and corn. The world has recovered after Corona. As a result, now is the time to build a smart Bangladesh in agriculture.Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a branch of computer science. Fortunately, both agriculture and artificial intelligence are vast fields. There are many branches of artificial intelligence. Among them, I think the most practical work is being done in two branches these days. One is computer vision; I can say mechanical vision in Bengali. Another is prediction. I will limit the discussion to the mechanical point of view. There are many branches of agriculture, I am restricting writing to vegetable crops.There are very few areas that cannot be improved using artificial intelligence. But agriculture is a bright field for the use of artificial intelligence. Already, many countries including Australia, Canada, China, and India, which are developed in agriculture, have started using artificial intelligence widely in agriculture. And they have increased the production many times. Made farming much easier. Artificial intelligence can work very efficiently in almost all fields from land maintenance to agriculture. The robot is the body, the robot is controlled by artificial intelligence. And connected with this is the Internet of Things (IoT). This whole thing is called Smart Agriculture. Machines can be trained to recognize shapes and textures with artificial intelligence and robotics lens zoom. Artificial intelligence (AI) by monitoring soil and plants through robotics can greatly improve the field of agriculture.The ideal characteristic of artificial intelligence is the ability to reason and adopt processes that have the best chance of achieving certain goals. A subset of artificial intelligence is machine learning which refers to the idea that computer programs can automatically learn and adapt to new data without assistance from humans.Today, artificial intelligence has become part of the immense potential in education and modern agriculture. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has also started to be used in agriculture. In continuation of this, a group of young IT engineers and agriculturists at Madina Tech Limited, a private company in Bangladesh, using AI technology in agriculture, released the groundbreaking mobile app "Dr. Chashi" on the Google Play Store, led by CEO Madina Ali. With this app, you can now get accurate information and solutions for roof garden and field crop diseases and insects. Take a picture of the affected area of the crop with this app, then "Dr. Chashi" will tell you the problem and solution of your crop.Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRI) has launched a mobile app called 'Rice Solution' (sensor based rice pest management) to identify rice pests. Which is able to identify the disease by looking at the picture of the affected rice plant from the paddy field. January 2, 2023, Monday - The Agriculture Minister inaugurated the mobile apps as the chief guest at the six-day annual research review workshop held at BRI in Gazipur.Among the agricultural universities in the country, Bangabandhu Agricultural University is known to have used drone technology. With the approval of the Ministry of Defense and Agriculture of the Government of Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Agricultural ResearchInternet of Things (IoT) refers to the connection of various things to the Internet. The developed countries of the world using Internet of Things (IoT) technology have now been able to achieve incredible success in agriculture by using drone technology, cloud technology in the field of agriculture. In continuation of that, the use of drone technology in Bangladesh agriculture has already started.The current government's commitment is to building a Smart Bangladesh and implementation of Smart Agriculture - building institutional capacity for research innovation and implementation of AI, IoT and Big Data in agriculture. Ensuring data driven agriculture services to digitize and automate agricultural management and productivity. This will empower farmers digitally to ensure food-nutrition security, agri-environment, health protection, digital farming solutions and addressing climate change. By expanding smart technology in future agriculture; AI, IoT and Big Data will play an effective role in making agriculture a cost-effective, sustainable, smart technology-based smart Bangladesh. Smart Farming / Digitization in Agriculture, i.e. expanding Artificial Intelligence (AI technology) in agriculture in the future; Now is the time to make agriculture cost-effective, sustainable, smart technology based Smart Bangladesh.The writer is a Lead-Agriculturist