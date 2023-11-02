Let women play a key role in protecting our environment

The symbiotic relationship between women and the environment in recent years has been taken into serious consideration in Bangladesh, which is reflected in research in this arena of knowledge and policy considerations in this regard. Despite Bangladesh's amazing geographical landscape and vibrant culture, its vulnerability to frequent natural disasters and other environmental challenges is well known. Amid these multi-faceted challenges, there is a story of interconnectedness and intersection of environment and women need our attention for several reasons.In rural areas of Bangladesh, the interconnectedness of women and the environment is particularly visible and vibrant and can be observed in various aspects of daily life. Women in rural areas often bear the responsibility of collecting water, fuelwood, and food. Another example is agriculture which is the backbone of the Bangladesh economy. Women are closely engaged in agriculture and farming. As climate change is becoming the order of the day for Bangladesh and leading to extreme weather events frequently, access to resources like water, fuelwood and food becoming challenging. These events also jeopardize the crop yields in many areas. For instance, the coastal regions of Bangladesh are experiencing rising sea levels, leading to salinity intrusion and the degradation of arable land. Women who rely on agriculture for their livelihoods are hit the hardest in that area.In response, government and non-government organizations have stepped in to equip women with the knowledge and tools needed to cultivate climate-resilient crop varieties and practice sustainable agriculture. This not only helps them adapt to the shifting environmental landscape but also bolsters food security.Moreover, the green energy sector in Bangladesh, notably solar power, presents another remarkable example. Grameen Shakti, a pioneering social enterprise, has recognized the dual potential of women as both environmental stewards and economic contributors. This organization provides training and, in some cases, employs them to install and maintain solar panels in off-grid areas of Bangladesh. They train and employ rural women to install and maintain solar panels in off-grid areas. The link between renewable energy and women's economic empowerment is strengthened by this. This approach promotes clean energy but also creates job opportunities for women.On the other hand, patronizing eco-friendly jute products for creating women entrepreneurs has shown a landmarkeffort to recognize the contribution of women in sustained impressive growth. Youth Business International (YBI) and their local member organization,Bangladesh Youth Enterprise Advice and Help Centre(BYEAH) exert themselves to workrelentlessly for the capacity building of women through providing decent work training on manufacturing eco-friendly jute products and developing their own business model. This arrangement also supports women to participate in income-generating activities through entrepreneurship which is empowering women with sustainable eco-friendly economic growth. In addition, this kind of attempt makes a substantial contributionto reducing plastic pollution and buildinga safe and healthy life in a clean environment.Another critical domain where women in Bangladesh play a central role is in water management. Many parts of Bangladesh have been facing a water crisis in recent years. Women often bear this responsibility to manage safe water for their families and thus get affected by challenges related to water. Many development projects in this regard promote women's involvement in decision-making and water resource management that underscore the vital link between women and the preservation of safe water.Being a country highly susceptible to disasters, women are regularly at the forefront of disaster preparedness and relief activities.NGOs such as the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society have recognized and harnessed the resilience and resourcefulness of women in managing these crises. They train women in disaster response and risk reduction, effectively creating a network of local environmental first responders.Moving to the urban setting, where women's health and well-being are disproportionately impacted by air pollution and poor waste management, the intersection of gender and environmental issues is particularly important. Women who work in the informal waste management sector in Dhaka, for instance, are not provided with adequate sanitation facilities and are subjected to hazardous conditions. Initiatives such as the "Waste Concern" are addressing these challenges by promoting sustainable waste management practices and providing safe working conditions.Further, the intersection of women and the environment goes beyond immediate challenges. It extends to the broader context of women's participation in decision-making processes related to environmental policies and practices. Women's voices are essential in shaping sustainable and equitable development. Countries in the South Asian region, like Nepal, have made progress in this regard, with women participating in community forestry management and biodiversity conservation efforts. In addition, a recent study showed that increased participation of women farmers in decision-making can benefit farming productivity as well as conservation.It is clear that the intricate web of interconnectedness and intersection between women and the environment in Bangladesh demands our attention and action. Communities that are resilient and innovative may arise from recognizing and utilizing women's potential as change agents and important stakeholders in environmental sustainability. By promoting gender-inclusive policies and initiatives, we support women's empowerment while also fostering environmental sustainability and laying the groundwork for a more sustainable future.Arifur Rahaman is a Lecturer of Sociology at Gono University, Savar Dhaka and Sadia Binta Zaman is a Lecturer of Sociology & Anthropology at Green University of Bangladesh