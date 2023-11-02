Two men electrocuted in Bhola, Gopalganj

Two men were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Gopalganj, on Sunday.BHOLA: An elderly man was electrocuted in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.Deceased Mohammad Ali Hossain, 75, son of late Sekandar Rari, was a resident of Ward No. 2 Annada Prasad Village under Lord Harding Union in the upazila.Locals said Ali Hossain was a day-labourer by profession. On Sunday noon, he climbed up a coconut tree to cut its branches in the area.At one stage, he came in contact with an electric wire there, which left him critically injured. Injured Ali Hossain was rescued and rushed to a village doctor, where he was declared dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station SM Mahbub Ul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.GOPALGANJ: A farmer was electrocuted in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Sunday.The deceased was identified as Amal Chowdhury, 45, son of Nikhil Chowdhury, a resident of Vennabari Village under Kandi Union in the upazila.Kandi Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Tushar Madhu said Amal set up an electric trap in his cropland to save the crops from rat.On Sunday morning, he came in contact with live electricity from that trap while he went there to visit. He died on the spot, the UP chairman added.