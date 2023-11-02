Video
Home Countryside

Three murdered in Bagerhat, Chattogram

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondents

Three people including a couple have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Bagerhat and Chattogram, in two days.

BAGERHAT: A youth was allegedly killed after being hit by a brick thrown by his cousin in Kachua Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Emran Sheikh, 22, son of Jalil Sheikh, a resident of Kalmibunia area.

It was known that Emran Sheikh was seriously injured when his cousin brother Rabbi Sheikh hit him with a brick during a family feud in that area in the afternoon.

Later on, his relatives rescued Emran and took him to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where he died at night while undergoing treatment.

Bagerhat District Police Media Cell Coordinator Inspector Babul Akhter confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.

CHATTOGRAM: An elderly man and his wife were murdered and their son was injured in an attack carried out by a group of miscreants in Rangunia Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The incident took place in Sayedurkhil Village under Sarafbhata Union of the upazila at around 10 pm.

The deceased were identified as Amir Hossain, 65, and her wife Julekha Begum, residents of the village.

Meanwhile, injured Jasim Uddin, 35, is undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Abdul Monaf said a group of armed miscreants suddenly attacked in their house and hacked them mercilessly. When their son rushed there to save his parents, the miscreants hacked him also, leaving three members of the family critically injured.

They were then rescued by locals and taken to Rangunia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred them to the CMCH for better treatment.

Later on, the elderly couple succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment there, the UP member added.

According locals, there had been a longstanding dispute between injured Jasim and one Tofayel Ahmed over previous enmity following a murder incident.

"Tofayel also led some terrorist groups in the area and might have carried out the attack on the couple," they said.




