Thrust on building Smart BD through youths’ participation

The National Youth Day was observed on Wednesday across the country in a befitting manner.With the aim of building 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and increasing efficiency, creativity, self-confidence and enthusiasm of the youths, this year's theme of the Day is - "Smart Juba Sammridha Desh, Bangabandhur Bangladesh."To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Feni, Joypurhat, Khulna, Kishoreganj, Patuakhali and Pirojpur.FENI: On this occasion, Feni Payra Youth Society organized a discussion and distribution programme in the district.Tree saplings were distributed among the youths and clothes among more than 100 poor people on Payra Youth Society premises in Ghopal Union under Chhagalnaiya Upazila in the morning.Chairman of the society Mohammad Faisal Bhuiyan, its Executive Director Abu Sayeed Md Sayem and Advisor Nizam Uddin Milton, among others, were also present during the distribution.JOYPURHAT: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.Panchbibi Upazila administration and Youth Development Department jointly organized a discussion meeting in the Upazila Parishad auditorium at noon.Panchbibi Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Arifa Sultana presided over the meeting.Upazila Parishad Chairman Monirul Shahid Munna, its Vice-Chairman Sohrab Hossain Mandal, Female Vice-Chairman Mst Razinara Tuni, Upazila Agriculture Officer Lutfar Rahman, Youth Development Officer Golam Mostafa and Women Affairs Officer Obaidur Rahman, among others, also spoke on the occasion.After the discussion, training certificates, cheques of Tk 13 lakh as loan and tree saplings were distributed among more than 100 youths.KHULNA: Khulna District administration organized different programmes marking the Day.The programmes included youth gathering, rally, discussion meeting, tree plantation and distribution of youth loan and certificates among trainees.The Day began with bringing out a rally that started from City's Shaheed Hadis Park and ended on the deputy commissioner's (DC) office premises after parading main streets of the city.Afterward, a discussion meeting was held jointly organized by the district administration and the Directorate of Youth Development in the DC office conference room.Khulna DC Khondokar Yasir Arefin was present as the chief guest while Additional DC (ADC) (General) Pulak Kumar Mondal presided over the meeting.ADC (Education and ICT) Md Nazmul Hussain Khan, Deputy Director (DD) of the Directorate of Youth Develpment Md Mostak Uddin, and Freedom Fighters (FFs) Professor Alamgir Kabir and Sarder Mahbubur Rahman, among others, also spoke at the programme.The chief guest said the government is working tirelessly to create job opportunities for youths after giving training through the Directorate of Youth Development.Later on, the chief guest distributed Taka 8.80 lakh among 14 youths.KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held at Youth Training Complex in the district town.Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad was present as the chief guest while Youth Development Department DD Tahcina Naznin presided over the function.Former FF Commander Md Asad Ullah, Islamic Foundation DD Md Mohsin Khan, District Mohila Awami League General Secretary Bilkis Begum, Vice-Chairman Masuma Akter, Youth Development Department Assistant Director ZA Shadat Hossain, and Sadar Upazila Youth Development Officer AKM Abdul Kadir Bhuiyan, among others, also spoke the occasion.Later on, certificates were distributed among the trainees.PATUAKHALI: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.The Day began with a cleaning campaign at around 9:30 am jointly organized by Patuakhali District administration and Youth Development Department in Jhautla area in the town.A discussion meeting was also held in Shilpakala Academy auditorium on the occasion of the Day.Kazi Kaniz Sultana Helen, MP, from reserved seat, was present as the chief guest at the discussion presided over by Patuakhali DC Nur Qutubul Alam.Sadar Upazila Youth Development Officer Badrul Amin Shamim Khan moderated the programme.DD of District Youth Development Department Obaidul Islam delivered the welcome speech at the function.Superintend of Police (SP) Saidul Islam, ADC Sheikh Abdullah Sadid and Patuakhali Municipality Panel Mayor Delwar Hossain Akon were present there as special guests.Later on, cheques of Tk 8,80,000 were distributed among 21 young men and women.Besides, a cultural function was also arranged there.PIROJPUR: In this connection, the district administration and District Youth Development Department organized different programmes in the town.A rally was brought out from Pirojpur Circuit House premises in the morning, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held at Shahid Abdur Razzque - Saif Minan Memorial Conference Room of the DC office.Pirojpur DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman was present as the chief guest while District Youth Department DD Ashok Kumar Saha presided over the meeting.SP Mohammad Shafiur Rahman, ADC (General) Madhubi Roy and Joint Director of National Security Intelligence (NSI) Md Abdul Kader attended the programme as special guests.Later on, a cheque distribution function was also organized there. Certificates, cheques and loans were distributed among the trained youths at that time.Besides, a cleanliness campaign was also arranged at Youth Development office and the training complex on the occasion of the Day.