One to die, four get life term in murder cases

Separate courts in two days sentenced a man to death and four others to life-term imprisonment in different murder cases in two districts- Jamalpur and Habiganj.JAMALPUR: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced four people including a police official to life-term imprisonment in the murder case of former army member and freedom fighter Abdul Barek in Sadar Upazila in 2016.Jamalpur Special Judge Court's Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Abu Taher pronounced the verdict in the afternoon.The convicts are: Gaur Chandra Majumder, the then officer-in-charge of Jamalpur Railway Police Station (PS), assistant sub-inspector Sohrab Ali, constable Tapan Barua, and railway ticket collector Anisur Rahman.The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each.Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Advocate Mohammad Nurul Karim confirmed the matter.According to the prosecution, Mazharul Haque Babu, son of Abdul Barek, a resident of Hatchandra area of Jamalpur Municipality, was detained by the railway police on July 11, 2016, for allegedly having a journey without ticket.On information, Barek went to the station and took his son away from police.At that time, they were locked in an altercation with police and later, constable Tapan Barua struck Barek's head, leaving him to fall onto the railway tracks.He was then rescued in critical condition and taken to Jamalpur General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Mymensingh Combined Military Hospital. Later on, he died there while undergoing treatment.A case was filed by the deceased's elder son Mizanur Rahman Mukul accusing Gaur Chandra, Sohrab, Tapan and Anisur.After that, police submitted the charge-sheet against them to the court on July 4, 2017.Following this, the verdict was pronounced on Tuesday afternoon.HABIGANJ: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to death in a case filed over killing another man in Ajmiriganj Upazila in 2011.Habiganj Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Md Azizul Haque handed down the verdict in the afternoon.The condemned convict is Lokuz Mia, 37, a resident of Shibpasha Union in the upazila.The remaining 24 accused in the case were acquitted. Five other defendants died during the trial.The convict was also fined Tk 5 lakh in addition, and the money was ordered to be paid from his movable and immovable property to the deceased's family, said PP of the court Saleh Uddin Ahmed.According to the case statement, there was a longstanding land dispute between one Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury and Abir Hossain, residents of Shibpasha Village. A case in this regard was ongoing in court.On November 15, 2011, Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury went to work on the disputed land. At that time, Abir along with Lokuz Mia and his men stopped Mujibur Rahman which led to a fight between them.At that time, Abu Saleh, 35, brother-in-law of Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury, came to the rescue of his brother-in-law and died on the spot after being hit by a sharp weapon.Mojibur Rahman Chowdhury then filed a case with Ajmeriganj PS against 30 people. After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet against them to the court.State lawyer Saleh Uddin Ahmed said 12 witnesses were examined during the trial.