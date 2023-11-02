CUMILLA, Nov 1: Nasrin Akhter, wife of Barur Ali Hossain High School Head Teacher in Debidwar Upazila and District Correspondent of Dainik Samakal Md Kamal Uddin, died at Neuroscience Hospital in Dhaka at dawn on Tuesday. She was 46.She had been suffering from brain disease for long.Her first Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Insaf Housing Mosque premises in Cumilla City and second on Barur Ali Hossain High School Field in Debidwar Upazila.After her third Namaz-e-Janaza, she was buried at her family graveyard in Jagannathpur Upazila on Tuesday afternoon. She left behind her husband, two descendants and many well-wishers to mourn her death.