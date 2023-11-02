Farmer dies from snakebite in Madaripur

MADARIPUR, Nov 1: A farmer died after being bitten by a snake in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Jalil Matubbar, 49, a resident of Pashchim Mostofapur Village in the upazila.
It was known that the man was working on the yard of his house in the evening. At that time, a poisonous snake bit his leg.
Later on, the family members rescued him and rushed to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where he died within a few minutes.
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
