Thursday, 2 November, 2023, 8:52 AM
Home Countryside

Farmer dies from snakebite in Madaripur

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondent


MADARIPUR, Nov 1: A farmer died after being bitten by a snake in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Jalil Matubbar, 49, a resident of Pashchim Mostofapur Village in the upazila.
It was known that the man was working on the yard of his house in the evening. At that time, a poisonous snake bit           his leg.

Later on, the family members rescued him and rushed to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where he died within a few minutes.




