Two die falling from tree in 2 dists

Two men died after falling from tree in separate incidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Patuakhali, recently.KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A day-labourer died after falling from a tree in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.The deceased was identified as Anwar Ullah, son of Rafiq Ullah, a resident of Char Falkon area under the upazila.It was known that Anwar Ullah was cutting branches of a rain tree owned by one Momin Ullah in Char Jangalia area under Hazirhat Union of the upazila at noon. At that time, he fell from the tree accidentally, which left him critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Medical Officer of the health complex Dr Sohel Rana confirmed the matter, adding that the man had died before being taken to the hospital.DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A man died after falling from a tree in Dashmina Upazila of the district recently.The incident took place in Ward No. 4 Purba Auliyapur Village under Ronogopaldi Union.The deceased was identified as Rafiq Hawlader, 50, son of late Amir Hossain Hawlader, a resident of the village. He was a fisherman by profession.Local and the deceased's family sources said Rafiq fell from a tree next to his house while cutting its branches, which left him critically injured.Later on, the family members rescued him and rushed to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor HM Alvi declared Rafiq dead.