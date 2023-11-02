Political parties urged not to create unrest affecting farmers

Video
Home Countryside

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Nov 1: Farmers of Ishwardi organized a press conference urging not to carry out any blockade, hartal and burn programmes considering the plight of farmers.

The farmers organized this press conference under the banner 'The Bangladesh Farmers Development Society Central Committee' at Ishwardi Press Club Auditorium on Tuesday afternoon with their agricultural products- cucumbers, egg plants, guavas, radishes, etc.

Chairman of the Central Committee of Farmers Development Society and national medalist farmer Siddiqur Rahman alias 'Kul Moezer' moderated by General Secretary Abul Hashem attended the press conference.

Fish Habib, medalist farmer Zahidul Islam, medalist farmer Shahinuzzaman, farmer Waj Uddin, Central Co-organizing Secretary of the society Rezaul Karim Reza and others.

In a written statement, the farmers said, at this time the farmers dedicated to providing food to 18 crore people in Bangladesh are extremely neglected.  

In the past, the farmers were facing various adversities including coronavirus, flood, drought, strike, blockade, Amphan, cyclone and arson programme, transport strike, and market price collapse.

Just as the farmers are trying to cope up with the situation, the political unrest has started again. Currently, they are facing inhumane programmes like hartal and blockade. In this situation, they are in great crisis with the production and marketing of agriculture.

Abul Hashem said that agricultural products worth more than Tk 10 crore are sold in Ishwardi and sent to different districts of the country daily. Due to the blockade, they are not able to sell the agriculture products.
 
He appealed to the political parties including the current government party, BNP Jamaat, and Jatiya Party and said, "We are not part of any party.

One identity is we are farmers, we grow crops for 18 crore people in the country. So you don't give any such programme, for which farmers have to sit on the road once again".




