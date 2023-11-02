UN chief, UNHCR alarmed as Mideast war intensifies

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 1: The United Nations chief said Tuesday he was "deeply alarmed" by the intensifying conflict between Israel and Hamas, while the UN refugee agency appealed for the divided Security Council to act.The 15-member UN Security Council has not adopted any resolution on the three-week-long war in the Middle East, rejecting four drafts.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the escalating fighting included "ground operations by the Israel Defense Forces accompanied by intense air strikes, and the continued rocket fire towards Israel from Gaza.""Civilians have borne the brunt of the current fighting from the outset," he said in his statement."I repeat my utter condemnation of the acts of terror perpetrated by Hamas on 7 October. There is never any justification for the killing, injuring and abduction of civilians. I appeal for the immediate and unconditional release of those civilians held hostage by Hamas."I condemn the killing of civilians in Gaza and I am dismayed by reports that two-thirds of those who have been killed are women and children." �AFP