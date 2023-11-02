ICCB, UNICEF to promote children's well-being in Bangladesh

The International Chamber of Commerce - Bangladesh (ICC-B) and UNICEF launched a new partnership to address challenges impacting Bangladesh children and reinforce a shared commitment towards achieving the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.The two organizations have officially joined forces to promote children's rights and well-being in Bangladesh and strengthen cooperation efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.ICC-B President, Mahbubur Rahman and UNICEF Representative to Bangladesh Sheldon Yett signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together to leverage expertise, mobilize resources, and collaborate to protect and promote children's rights in the country during disasters.Hahbub thanked UNICEF for taking the initiative to collaborate with Bangladesh private sector to promote well-being of the country's children."To attain the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, it is very necessary to invest in children now to equip them with the resources and skills to face future challenges.It is crucial to urgently prioritise our investment, particularly in health, nutrition, education, and other economic sectors key for children," he said."Children in Bangladesh are buffeted by multiple crises. About one in three children or nearly 20 million children, for example, are affected by the direct impact of climate change.Both the state and the private sector need to invest to help children grow to their full potential," said Sheldon Yett. "When businesses put forth innovative ideas and leverage resources, we improve the lives of every child, drive economic growth, and shape the future of Bangladesh, he said.Our partnership with ICCB will help to tackle the challenges children face, strengthen cooperation around the Sustainable Development Goals, and help drive a brighter future for every child."With robust global networks and shared interests in sustainable development, the two organizations are uniquely positioned to join hands and address the most urgent crises that children in Bangladesh confront.Both will work together to harness collective strengths and tackle barriers preventing children in Bangladesh from surviving, thriving, and fulfilling their potential.The signing ceremony was attended, among others ICCB Vice Presidents Mr. Naser Ezaz Bijoy; ICCB Executive Board Member Aftab Ul Islam, Abul Kasem Khan, Managing Director, A. K. Khan Telecom Ltd.; ICCB Secretary General Ataur Rahman and Ms. Fiona Ward, Ms. Miki Fukuhara and Zahidul Islam from UNICEF.