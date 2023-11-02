Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 November, 2023, 8:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

WB approves $210m loan for early childhood dev in BD

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

The World Bank's (WB) Board of Executive Directors on Tuesday approved $210 million loan for a project for enhancing investments and benefits for Bangladesh children in their early years (BEIBEY) development.

The project aims to provide cash transfers and counseling services to improve nutrition and directly benefit about 1.7 million pregnant women and mothers of children under 4 years of age in vulnerable households, said a WB press release on Wednesday.

Under the current education and health systems, a child born now in Bangladesh would be only 46 percent productive as they could potentially grow, said Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

"But this can be changed. Ensuring adequate nutrition prenatally and in the first 1000 days of life, and responsive care giving throughout childhood, help maximize a child's brain development and health.

"This enables them to be more productive and earn more when they grow up. The project will help poor mothers be informed on timely and appropriate care for their children and provide income support to act on that learning to improve their children's health and wellbeing," he said.

Despite significant gains in human development, poor nutrition and learning poverty among children remain a pressing challenge in Bangladesh and were exacerbated during Covid lockdowns.

This has long-term implications for children's cognitive development and their future productivity.

The project will contribute to early childhood development by supporting the expansion and strengthening of the government's existing social protection programme, the Mother and Child Benefit Programme (MCBP).

"Poverty, parental distress, and lack of age-appropriate engagement and stimulation, are some of the key risks that jeopardize children's optimal development," said Aneeka Rahman, World Bank Senior Social Protection Economist and Team Leader for the project.

"Supporting children from earliest stages, including proper nutrition and healthcare for pregnant women, can greatly boost Bangladesh's economic and demographic potential.

Investing early in a child's life, especially during their crucial developmental years, can lead to significant benefits for the entire nation," she said.

The project is financed by a credit from the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA), which provides concessional financing, and has a 30-year term with a 5-year grace period.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


ICCB, UNICEF to promote children's well-being in Bangladesh
WB approves $210m loan for early childhood dev in BD
Govt prefers flexible rules to increase investment in 3 new EPZs
Per capita debt is around $365, FinMin tells parliament
Dhaka Declaration-2023 for digital discrimination-free world
Govt to harness potential of ocean-based economic
Southeast Bank inks deal with Water Garden Resort
OPPO showcases innovations at Snapdragon Summit 2023


Latest News
AI could lead to human extinction, warns Elon Musk
PM to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Second day of blockade: 18 vehicles torched across the country
Jubo Mohila League leader Papia gets bail in corruption case
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup standings
Lorry truck set on fire at Sitakunda
Another bus torched at Mirpur
Two cousins drown in C'nawabganj
South Africa clinch 190 run win over New Zealand
DMP chief seeks info from city residents about attackers
Most Read News
PM unveils first ever local currency card 'TakaPay'
Five minibuses, an ambulance set ablaze in Dhaka on 2nd day of blockade
Mirza Abbas placed on 5-day remand in sabotage case
Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardi on 8-day remand
2nd day blockade begins with arson attack
Jubo Mohila League leader Papia gets bail in corruption case
'Sundarban Express' train waiting to cross Padma Bridge
RMG workers take on street suspending vehicular movement in Mirpur
Miscreants set bus on fire in Shamoli
Food price hike hits nutrition intake
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft