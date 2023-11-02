Video
Govt prefers flexible rules to increase investment in 3 new EPZs

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent


The government is undertaking various schemes around the country's export processing zones (EPZ) to ensure new foreign investment. So in three new EPZs such as Patuakhali, Gaibandha and Jessore, flexible decision has been underscored in terms of export-import rules.

The government has decided to keep these EPZs exempted from the purview of   the National Import and Export Policy Order.
It has been decided therefore to resolve flexibly various complications related to customs faced by investors.

So it has been decided to keep all activities flexible including import-export of these EPZs from the scope of Licensing Rules 2008, cancellation of standing orders issued by customs and finalization of proposed Customs (EPZ) Rules, 2021.

Even industrial establishments here do not have to file utilization permits under the flexibility norms. A notification issued by Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA) recently informed some important decisions in this regard.

To exempt the industrial establishments of these EPZs from the purview of the "Bonded Warehouse Licensing Rules, 2008" and to issue notifications canceling all standing orders issued by the Customs Bond Commissionerates in 2014. Industrial enterprises will not need to submit utilization permits or declaration.

Necessary instructions have been given to all concerned custom houses or bond commissariat to carry out all related activities including import and export in the light of the new order.

According to BEPZA, despite the government exemption of these EPZs from the purview of the National Import and Export Policy Order, the Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Rangpur has recently issued instructions for submission of Utilization Permit (UP) or Utilization Declaration (UD) in case of exports to industrial establishments in EPZs.

BEPJAs notification states, The National Board of Revenue (NBR) issues bond registration and subsequent permanent bond registration or license for industrial establishments in EPZs. Besides, various activities related to customs of EPZ are facilitated through meetings held between the Prime Minister's Office, NBR, Ministry of Commerce, Customs, Bepza and investors at various times, taking into account the attraction of foreign and domestic investment, the multi-faceted positive aspects of investment and the greater interest of national exports. Accordingly, they have been conducting their business activities in industrial establishments in EPZs.

It said that EPZ was subsequently included in the Bonded Warehouse Licensing Rules, 2008 issued by the NBR in 2008 without any discussion with Bepza and EPZ investors.

This has resulted in inconsistencies and complications in various matters such as issuance and renewal of bond license instead of bond registration, import availability, determination of coefficients, etc., in conflict with the 1984 Rules currently in force for EPZs and the simplified customs policy from time to time.

Due to these reasons, EPZ investors are facing various complications in various activities including bond registration, import, export and their normal import-export activities are being disrupted.




