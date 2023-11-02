Dhaka Declaration-2023 for digital discrimination-free world

Bangladesh announced a 10-point 'Dhaka Declaration 2023' to build an inclusive and non-discriminatory digital world through the best use of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak placed the declaration at the closing ceremony of the two-day international conference organized by Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division and Aspire to Innovate (a2i) on DPI and AI at a city hotel on Tuesday, said a press release.The 10-point declaration include bringing equality in digital accessibility, accelerating the power of DPI and AI, use of responsible Artificial Intelligence for global benefit; building coordination, partnerships and alliances among global stakeholders.North-South, South-South-North triangular cooperation, education and digital literacy, inclusion for frugal innovation, financial inclusion, developing technical frameworks for responsible Artificial Intelligence and gender inclusion.Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Prime Minister's former Principal Secretary and Vice-Chairman of Smart Bangladesh Network Abul Kalam Azad, representatives from different international organizations, including the World Bank (WB), UNESCO and UNDP, and leaders of five organizations working on technology sector in the country joined the closing ceremony.