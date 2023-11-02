Southeast Bank inks deal with Water Garden Resort

Southeast Bank Ltd recently signed an agreement with Water Garden Resort and Spa, Tangail.Under this agreement, Southeast Bank Debit, Credit and Prepaid Cardholders will get discounts of 50pc on room rent, Tk. 1,000 on Published Package Rate and 10pc discount at restaurant at Water Garden Resort and Spa, says a press release.Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited and Md. Bayazid Bin Mahfuz, Senior Manager-Sales and Marketing (Head of Department) of Water Garden Resort and Spa are seen exchanging the signed document.Md. Masum Uddin Khan, Deputy Managing Director of Southeast Bank and other senior officials from both the organizations were also present at the ceremony.