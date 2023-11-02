OPPO showcases innovations at Snapdragon Summit 2023

OPPO showcased its technology collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. during the Snapdragon Summit 2023, held from October 24th to 26th in Hawaii.As one of the key partners, OPPO unveiled its latest technological breakthroughs in smartphones and wearable devices, including the hardware-based ray tracing feature on the new premium Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, OPPO Watch Pro 4 powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Wearable Platform, and the previously announced OPPO MR Glass Developer Edition that supports the Snapdragon Spaces� XR Developers Platform.Alongside the technology and product demos, OPPO has announced that its future flagship smartphone will be among the first to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, delivering ultimate experiences to users worldwide.OPPO has long collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies to optimize its proprietary ray tracing engine, PhysRay Engine 2.0. Powered by the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. �UNB