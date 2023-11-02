Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 November, 2023, 8:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

realme names winners of World Tourism Day photo contest

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Business Desk

Muhammad Saidul Islam won the first spot in realme's World Tourism Day Photo Contest with a beautifully showcased photo that conveys a story of hard work and resilience.

The photo contest was organized by the youth-favorite smartphone brand realme on the occasion of this year's World Tourism Day, running from September 21 to 30, last, in collaboration with PhoneGraphy, one of the Largest smartphone photography groups in Bangladesh.

Following its successful completion, realme has finally announced the chosen winners based on their impeccable mobile photography skills, creativity, and earned reactions on Friday last, says a press release.

Muhammad Saidul Islam earned the first spot with a beautifully showcased photo that conveys a story of hard work and resilience and achieved the incredible smartphone realme C51 as the award.

The following positions have been earned by Mahat Hasan, Mohammed Rubel, Mithail Afrige Chowdhury, Sourav Roy, Tanvir Ahmed, Arif Hasan, Ab Rashid, Aminul Islam and Ashraful Islam Shimul, respectively.

All the photos spoke of the beauty within the regular lives of people around us. Prizes included a Backpack, T-shirt, certificates, and more.

Judged by Rakibul Alam Khan, Photographer at the European Union in Bangladesh and Founder Admin at Bangladesh Photographers Association-BPA, this contest was designed to enable participants to showcase their photography skills while exploring the colorful corners of the world.

The top 10 winners were chosen based on their photography skills and creativity and the number of reactions they earned on social media.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


ICCB, UNICEF to promote children's well-being in Bangladesh
WB approves $210m loan for early childhood dev in BD
Govt prefers flexible rules to increase investment in 3 new EPZs
Per capita debt is around $365, FinMin tells parliament
Dhaka Declaration-2023 for digital discrimination-free world
Govt to harness potential of ocean-based economic
Southeast Bank inks deal with Water Garden Resort
OPPO showcases innovations at Snapdragon Summit 2023


Latest News
AI could lead to human extinction, warns Elon Musk
PM to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Second day of blockade: 18 vehicles torched across the country
Jubo Mohila League leader Papia gets bail in corruption case
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup standings
Lorry truck set on fire at Sitakunda
Another bus torched at Mirpur
Two cousins drown in C'nawabganj
South Africa clinch 190 run win over New Zealand
DMP chief seeks info from city residents about attackers
Most Read News
PM unveils first ever local currency card 'TakaPay'
Five minibuses, an ambulance set ablaze in Dhaka on 2nd day of blockade
Mirza Abbas placed on 5-day remand in sabotage case
Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardi on 8-day remand
2nd day blockade begins with arson attack
Jubo Mohila League leader Papia gets bail in corruption case
'Sundarban Express' train waiting to cross Padma Bridge
RMG workers take on street suspending vehicular movement in Mirpur
Miscreants set bus on fire in Shamoli
Food price hike hits nutrition intake
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft