realme names winners of World Tourism Day photo contest

Muhammad Saidul Islam won the first spot in realme's World Tourism Day Photo Contest with a beautifully showcased photo that conveys a story of hard work and resilience.The photo contest was organized by the youth-favorite smartphone brand realme on the occasion of this year's World Tourism Day, running from September 21 to 30, last, in collaboration with PhoneGraphy, one of the Largest smartphone photography groups in Bangladesh.Following its successful completion, realme has finally announced the chosen winners based on their impeccable mobile photography skills, creativity, and earned reactions on Friday last, says a press release.Muhammad Saidul Islam earned the first spot with a beautifully showcased photo that conveys a story of hard work and resilience and achieved the incredible smartphone realme C51 as the award.The following positions have been earned by Mahat Hasan, Mohammed Rubel, Mithail Afrige Chowdhury, Sourav Roy, Tanvir Ahmed, Arif Hasan, Ab Rashid, Aminul Islam and Ashraful Islam Shimul, respectively.All the photos spoke of the beauty within the regular lives of people around us. Prizes included a Backpack, T-shirt, certificates, and more.Judged by Rakibul Alam Khan, Photographer at the European Union in Bangladesh and Founder Admin at Bangladesh Photographers Association-BPA, this contest was designed to enable participants to showcase their photography skills while exploring the colorful corners of the world.The top 10 winners were chosen based on their photography skills and creativity and the number of reactions they earned on social media.