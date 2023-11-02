Video
TEDxGulshan 2023 unveils on Saturday

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Desk

TEDxGulshan, an independently organized TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) event, is set to return with its much-anticipated event, at Aloki Convention Center, Tejgao, Dhaka on Saturday (November 4).

To join event to be held from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on the day, one can visit their website to secure their tickets online www.tedxgulshan.com, says a press release.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Coca-Cola Company Bangladesh are the Strategic Partner and the Gold Sponsor of the event respectively.

The Silver Sponsors are Green Delta Life Insurance Ltd., Dan Foods Limited, and Prime Bank Ltd.; Ice Cream Partner Polar Ice Cream; PR Partner Backpage PR and Ticketing Partner Tickify. The event also has Lead Academy as E-Learning & Knowledge Partner and YSSE as Youth Engagement Partner.

This year, they are diving into the broader theme of "Innovation for Equality," putting thought-provoking ideas at the forefront through 16 unique TEDx Talks delivered by prominent speakers from Bangladesh and beyond.

Globally, TED talks regularly feature renowned speakers such as Elon Musk and Bill Gates, attracting the world's foremost leaders and thinkers to share their insights and ideas, says a press release.

TEDxGulshan made a remarkable debut with its first TEDx event in January 2020, right before the pandemic struck, attracting over 1000 attendees, and becoming widely popular.

Now, TEDxGulshan is gearing up for the biggest TEDx event in Bangladesh and aspires to exceed the last event's success with diverse talks and exceptional takeaways. Attendees will also be treated to an exhilarating musical performance, ensuring an unforgettable TEDx experience.

TEDxGulshan is the gateway for our community to have a TED-like experience, bringing together thought leaders and innovators to share their ideas worth spreading. They will be sharing, inspiring, and enthusing remarkable ideas to audiences locally and globally.

TEDxGulshan also holds a studio license of TEDx, namely TEDxGulshan Studio. This is a big potential to share our impactful ideas and stories from Bangladesh to the global community, leveraging TED's vast platform with 53 million subscribers worldwide.




