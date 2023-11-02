Video
CPA Chairman felicitated for setting up Welfare Fdn

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 1: Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail was felicitated on Tuesday by the officials and employees of the country's main port for implementing the Chittagong Port Welfare Foundation.

The reception was given at Shahid Fazlur Rahman Munsi Auditorium under the initiative of Chittagong Port Employees Council (CBA).

In the reception, CPA Chairman Mohammad Sohail said: 'This foundation will play a groundbreaking role in improving the quality of life of all port officials and employees.

The heart of the economy of Bangladesh is moving forward through the tireless efforts of all the officials and employees in keeping with this Chittagong Port.

Chittagong Port Employees Council (CBA) President Md Azim presided over the function and general secretary Naibul Islam Fatik conducted the program while Member (A&P) Md Habibur Rahman, Member (Harbor and Marine) Commodore M Fazlar Rahman, Member (Finance) Mohammad Shahidul Alam (Additional Secretary), Director (Administration) Md Mominur Rashid (Deputy Secretary) and port officials were present on the occasion.




