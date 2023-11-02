No free exit from Russia for Western firms: Kremlin

MOSCOW, Nov 1: The Kremlin on Tuesday said there would be no "free exit" for Western companies selling their Russian assets and they would have to abide with strict rules dictated by Moscow.The Russian government has tightened restrictions on foreign companies trying to sell their Russian subsidiaries, placing de facto caps and deadlines on transactions, the Financial Times reported earlier on Tuesday, citing people involved in recent deals.Hundreds of Western companies have left Russia in the 20 months since Moscow launched its assault on Ukraine, with many taking steep discounts or writing-off assets entirely."Russia remains a country that is open for foreign investment... Russia is ready to create comfortable conditions for foreign companies working here" Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday. �AFP