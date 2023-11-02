Forex reserves to dip below $19.29b on import payments next week

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves, which stood at $20.50 billion as of October 31, are poised to decline significantly, falling below the critical threshold of $19.29 billion.This financial setback is attributed to forthcoming ACU payment for import bills totaling $1.21 billion through the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) gateway in early next week, as reported by Bangladesh Bank (BB).The country had previously settled ACU payments of $1.1 billion for May-June period in the first week of July and an additional $1.2 billion for July-August period in early September.The ACU payment system facilitates financial transactions between nine member countries, namely Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Iran, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, for regional imports. These payments are processed every two months y the central banks of the respective countries.According to a senior BB official, Bangladesh is currently experiencing a mismatch between outflow and inflow of dollars, leading to consistent erosion of foreign exchange reserves.The central bank has been compelled to sell substantial amount dollars to local banks to enable them to meet the mounting import bills payment for essential commodities and energy.Moreover, all key indicators related to augmenting foreign exchange reserves are trending downwards. Remittances from overseas workers are on decline, export revenues are failing to meet targets, and fresh foreign investments are yet to materialize.In response to this crisis, the government has increased incentives for remittances to 5 per cent, with the hope of bolstering inflows in the upcoming months.In the first three months of the 2023-24 fiscal year remittance inflows experienced a consistent decline, reaching a 41-month low of $1.34 billion in September.While expatriates sent $1.97 billion in July and $1.60 billion in August, there is a slight resurgence, with remittances for from October 1 to 27 amounting to $1.64 billion.The situation is not much better on the export front, with minimal growth seen in July, August, and September. However, aside from ready-made garments, four out of the top five export products have reported negative growth.Additionally, the overall Letter of Credit opening has sharply declined, dropping by 28 per cent year-on-year to $4.69 billion in September 2023, primarily due to ongoing dollar crisis.In light of these challenges, Dr. Zahid Hussain, former chief economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office, has emphasized the critical need to stabilize the exchange rate to address the financial crisis.He underscored that the prolonged dictation of the exchange rate has induced volatility in the dollar market, and recommended that the central bank allow the rate to be fully market-determined to restore financial stability.