Thursday, 2 November, 2023, 8:48 AM
WB to finance breakwater project in Ctg port

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 1: World Bank Bangladesh and Bhutan Country Director Abdoulaye Seck on Wednesday said the global lender will finance Bangladesh to build breakwater in the Bay of Bengal to help Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) set up to Bay-Terminal Project.

The WB Country Director informed this during a meeting with the leaders and members of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) at the World Trade Center on Wednesday.

WB Country Director Abdoulaye Sek said: "If this Bay-Terminal project is implemented, Chattogram will become a logistics hub by increasing sea connectivity.

Besides, the ongoing connectivity project between Chattogram and India's landlocked North-Eastern region including Bhutan and Nepal will also be fruitful."

Chamber President Omar Hazzaz, Vice President Raisa Mahbub, Directors Md Ahid Siraj Chowdhury (Swapan), Anjan Shekhar Das, Md Rakibur Rahman (Tutul), Mahfuzul Haque Shah, Benazir Chowdhury Nishan, Nazmul Karim Chowdhury Sharun, Mahbubul Haque Mia and World Bank Operations Manager Gayle Martin, Senior Transport Specialist Check Omar Tidiane Diallo and Program Coordinator Dilshad Dossani spoke on the occasion at the time.

Omar Hazzaz, said 'The Bay-Terminal project will make Dhaka-Chattagram and Chattogram-Cox's Bazar economic corridors more dynamic.

He called for financial and technical support from the World Bank to strengthen the multimodal communication system developed in the region to ensure maximum utilization of the Bay Terminal.




