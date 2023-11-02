Govt cuts Dhaka-Bhanga train fare by Tk 115

As the Ministry of Railways has decided to reduce the train fare in Dhaka to Bhanga rail route by Taka 115 and accordingly the new train fare of the intercity train (non-AC) stands at Taka 235, which was Taka 350 earlier, says a press release.Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the new train service on Dhaka-Bhanga route through the Padma Bridge on October 10 this year. However, Passenger-train service will be available from November 1.Bangladesh Railway Director General Md Quamrul Ahsan said that fare has been reduced considering the convenience of train-passengers.According to rail sources, initially, two trains --Sundarban Express and Benapole Express-- will run on the route.The Sundarban Express train will go from Dhaka to Khulna via Bhanga, Rajbari, Kushtia and Jashore. The other will go to Benapole following the same route.The number of trains is expected to increase by the end of November, the sources added.