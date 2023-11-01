Video
Wednesday, 1 November, 2023
Countryside

CPA chairman felicitated for implement welfare foundation

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:53 PM  Count : 236
Chattogram Bureau

CPA chairman felicitated for implement welfare foundation

CPA chairman felicitated for implement welfare foundation


Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail was felicitated on Tuesday by the officials and employees of port for implementing the Chattogram Port Welfare Foundation.

The reception was given at Shahid Fazlur Rahman Munsi Auditorium under the initiative of Chattogram Port Employees Council (CBA).
In the reception, port chairman Mohammad Sohail said, 'This foundation will play a groundbreaking role in improving the quality of life of all port officials and employees. The heart of the economy of Bangladesh is moving forward through the tireless efforts of all the officials and employees in keeping with this port.

Chattogram Port Employees Council (CBA) president Md Azim presided over the function and general secretary Naibul Islam Fatik conducted the program while member (A&P) Md Habibur Rahman, member (Harbor and Marine) Commodore M Fazlar Rahman, member (Finance) Mohammad Shahidul Alam (Additional Secretary), director (Administration) Md Mominur Rashid (Deputy Secretary) and port officials were present on the occasion, among others.

SR

