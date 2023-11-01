Video
'Sundarban Express' train waiting to cross Padma Bridge

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:11 PM
Observer Online Report

File photo

File photo



First train with passengers is waiting to cross the Padma Bridge on Wednesday (November 1). Through this, the communication of Dhaka with the south and south-western parts of the country is going to be easy.

Khulna railway station master Masud Rana said, "The inter-district Sundarban Express train will leave Khulna for Dhaka at about 9:45pm. It will cross the Padma Bridge at 4am via Kushtia's Poradah, Rajbari, Faridpur, and Bhanga and will reach Dhaka at 5:10am on Thursday. The train will again leave Dhaka at 8:15 am on Thursday and reach Khulna with passengers at 3:50 pm.

Earlier, this train used to go Dhaka via Jamuna Bridge. The new route will reduce the distance by at least two hours.
TF

Related Topics

Padma Bridge  





