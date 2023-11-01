Youth dies being hit by 'cousin's brick' in Bagerhat

A youth was allegedly killed after being hit by a brick thrown by his cousin at Kachua upazila in Bagerhat district on Tuesday night.The victim was Emran Sheikh, 22, son of Jalil Sheikh, a resident of Kalmibunia area under the upazila .It was known that Emran Sheikh was seriously injured when his cousin Rabbi Sheikh hit him with a brick during a family feud in that area in the afternoon. Later, his relatives rescued him and took to Khulna Medical College Hospital where he died at night while undergoing treatment.Bagerhat District Police Media Cell coordinator inspector Babul Akhter said legal action is under process in this connection.