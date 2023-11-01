RMG workers take on street suspending vehicular movement in Mirpur





Garment employees have again taken on the street in Mirpur-10 since 9am on Wednesday, blocking vehicular movement till Mirpur-14.





Rickshaw-pullers are also facing bars on those roads.

A worker named Imtiaz said, "A large portion of the workers sit-in at Mirpur-11.





TF

The protesters took position at Mirpur-10 Gol Chattar from 8am-9am, it is learnt. At that time, the movement of all vehicles were standstill following the protest.They brought out a procession and vandalised the main gates.