Wednesday, 1 November, 2023, 9:44 PM
Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 11:38 AM  Count : 367
Observer Online Report

RMG workers take on street suspending vehicular movement in Mirpur



Garment employees have again taken on the street in Mirpur-10 since 9am on Wednesday, blocking vehicular movement till Mirpur-14.

Rickshaw-pullers are also facing bars on those roads.

The protesters took position at Mirpur-10 Gol Chattar from 8am-9am, it is learnt. At that time, the movement of all vehicles were standstill following the protest.  

They brought out a procession and vandalised the main gates.

A worker named Imtiaz said, "A large portion of the workers sit-in at Mirpur-11.

TF



