Internet, phones 'completely' shut off in Gaza: Palestinian operator

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 11:10 AM  Count : 286
Observer Online Desk

Internet and phone networks were down across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the Palestinian telecommunications agency said, in the second such blackout in the war-ravaged territory in less than a week.

"To our good people in the beloved country, we are sorry to announce that communications and internet services have been completely cut off in Gaza," the Palestine Telecommunications Company (Paltel) said on X.
Internet and the phone network were completely cut last week, but were restored at the weekend, reports AFP.

The government of Palestinian militant group Hamas had at the time accused Israel of causing the shutdown in order to "perpetrate massacres" in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian telecoms provider Jawwal had blamed Israel's "heavy bombardment" of the territory for the blackout.

Gaza has in recent days seen fierce battles between Israeli ground troops and militants as Israel has pressed its mission to "crush" Hamas after it went on a rampage killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

Since then, Israel has hit back with an unstinting aerial bombardment, which the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza says has now killed more than 8,500 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and children.

TF


