A farmer died after being bitten by a snake in Madaripur sadar upazila on Tuesday night.The dead was Jalil Matubbar, 49, a resident of Pashchim Mostofapur village of the upazila.It was known that the man was working in the yard of his house in the evening. At that time, a poisonous snake bit his leg.Later, his relatives rescued him and rushed to Madaripur Sadar Hospital where he died within a few minutes.Madaripur Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Salauddin Ahmed said confirmed it.