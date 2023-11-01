2nd day blockade begins with arson attack







The second day blockade, enforced by the BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties, began on Wednesday with some incidents of violence and arson attack.





In Dhaka, miscreants tried to set a vehicle on fire around 8 am in Malibagh Chowdhurypara but police chased them away.





Witnesses said, a group of protesters in a procession was seen moving towards Malibagh. When they reached near Abul Hotel, they tried to set a vehicle on fire.

Law enforcers were seen at the capital's Malibagh, Mouchak, Shantinagar and other areas to avert subversive acts.





The number of buses, CNG-run three wheelers and private vehicles have increased on Dhaka streets today.

Police are trying to arrest the attackers, said the OC.





The first day blockade was marked by violence, including clashes with police and burning vehicles, leaving three persons dead in Kishoreganj and in Sylhet.





The blockade that started at 6 am on Tuesday will end at 6 pm on Thursday.





A patrolling team of police chased the picketers, foiling the arson attack attempt. Being chased, the picketers managed to flee the scene, running away into an alley.In Savar, miscreants set a bus on fire on Dhaka-Aricha highway at Baliarpur Turag around 7:30 am.Witnesses said a group of 20-25 young men, equipped with sticks, brought out a procession in support of the blockade.At one stage, they set the bus on fire that was parked near the road, said Dipak Chandra Saha, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station.