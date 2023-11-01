Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 November, 2023, 9:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

2nd day blockade begins with arson attack

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 10:13 AM  Count : 381
Observer Online Report

2nd day blockade begins with arson attack

2nd day blockade begins with arson attack



The second day blockade, enforced by the BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties, began on Wednesday  with some incidents of violence and arson attack.

In Dhaka, miscreants tried to set a vehicle on fire around 8 am in Malibagh Chowdhurypara but police chased them away.

Witnesses said, a group of protesters in a procession was seen moving towards Malibagh. When they reached near Abul Hotel, they tried to set a vehicle on fire.
A patrolling team of police chased the picketers, foiling the arson attack attempt. Being chased, the picketers managed to flee the scene, running away into an alley.

Law enforcers were seen at the capital's Malibagh, Mouchak, Shantinagar and other areas to avert subversive acts.

The number of buses, CNG-run three wheelers and private vehicles have increased on Dhaka streets today.

In Savar, miscreants set a bus on fire on Dhaka-Aricha highway at Baliarpur Turag around 7:30 am.

Witnesses said a group of 20-25 young men, equipped with sticks, brought out a procession in support of the blockade.

At one stage, they set the bus on fire that was parked near the road, said Dipak Chandra Saha, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station.

Police are trying to arrest the attackers, said the OC.

The first day blockade was marked by violence, including clashes with police and burning vehicles, leaving three persons dead in Kishoreganj and in Sylhet.

The blockade that started at 6 am on Tuesday will end at 6 pm on Thursday.

TF

Related Topics

BNP   Blockade  





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


DMP chief seeks info from city residents about attackers
'We welcome those who intend to take part in unconditional dialogue'
Pakistan-origin Swedish judge Asif Shahkar gets Bangladesh citizenship
2nd day of blockade: Three buses, ambulance set on fire in Dhaka
'Garment workers' wages to be hiked if NBR stops taking bribes'
President returns home after overseas treatment
Ambulance set on fire in Mohakhali
Miscreants set bus on fire in Shamoli


Latest News
DMP chief seeks info from city residents about attackers
'We welcome those who intend to take part in unconditional dialogue'
Pakistan-origin Swedish judge Asif Shahkar gets Bangladesh citizenship
2nd day of blockade: Three buses, ambulance set on fire in Dhaka
'Garment workers' wages to be hiked if NBR stops taking bribes'
Man arrested over raping six-year-old child
Govt allows import of 49,755 tons of potato in two days
Truck set ablaze in Bogura
'Victory is not easy, but it is certain,' Nobel Peace prize winner Narges
NBR halves duty on sugar to reduce price
Most Read News
Question doesn't arise at all to hold dialogue with killers, says PM
'Two killed' in Kishoreganj police-BNP clash
Lt Gen (Retd) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardi arrested
Only political reconciliation can protect democracy in Bangladesh
Blockade: BNP stages protest burning tyre in N'ganj
PM unveils first ever local currency card 'TakaPay'
BNP, Jamaat's countrywide blockade progresses with sporadic incidents
Bangladesh become 1st team to be knocked out losing to Pakistan
Bangabandhu Tunnel toll collection reaches Tk 7.1 lakh on 2nd day
BNP leaders Mirza Abbas and Alal arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft