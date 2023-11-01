Parked bus torched in Savar







A long-route bus was torched in Savar on Wednesday morning when the second-day of three-day blockade, enforced by opposition BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, is underway across the country.





It is learnt that a bus of 'Rimi Paribahan' has been parked on a road in Boliapur area beside Dhaka-Aricha highway. Suddenly, a group of 10-12 miscreants threw petrol bomb on the bus at about 6:15am and fled the scene.





Three fire-fighting units, later, went to the spot and doused the blaze.

None was injured in the incident.





Savar Model Police Station OC Dipak Chandra Saha said police are trying to arrest the attackers.





TF

