Wednesday, 1 November, 2023, 8:29 AM
7 more die with dengue in 24hrs

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Bangladesh has registered 1,787 new hospitalisations due to dengue in a day, taking the tally this year to 271,175.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by seven to 1,348 in a 24-hour count to Tuesday morning.

Of the patients newly hospitalised with the disease, 413 cases were in Dhaka, while 1,374 were outside the capital.

On Tuesday morning, 6,527 patients are hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 1,763 are in Dhaka and 4,764 are outside the capital.
�bdnews24.com



