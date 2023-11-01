Myanmar team in BD for Rohingya repatriation talks

A Myanmar official delegation arrived at Teknaf on Tuesday morning to discuss repatriation with the Rohingya and verify their identity.Myanmar plans to take back around 3,000 refugees by December as part of a pilot repatriation scheme, which was discussed in a three-party meeting (Bangladesh, Myanmar and China) in Kunming in April last, under the supervision of China."They will discuss repatriation with the Rohingya on Tuesday and verify their identity," Shamsud Douza, the country's deputy refugee commissioner, told media.