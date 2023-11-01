Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 November, 2023, 8:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HC stays JnU order for pregnant students to vacate women's hall  

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Tuesday stayed till March 1 next year the effectiveness of a notification issued by the Jagannath University authorities asking the married and pregnant students to leave its Begum Fazilatuness Mujib Hall.

In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque passed the order.

The HC bench also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why the issuance of the notification asking the married and pregnant students to leave dormitory should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench also asked the university authority to submit a report before the court by February 7 in 2024 detailing the discriminatory provisions regarding having residential facilities and in the code of conducts of the universities.

Education Secretary, University Grant Commission (UGC) Chairman and other respondents have been asked to comply with the order.

The writ petition was filed by seven rights organizations including Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) challenging the legality of the notice issued by the university authority.

On September 25 this year, through a notification, the university authorities ordered the married and pregnant students staying in Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall to leave the hall immediately.

At the same time, the resident students, whose Masters results have been declared, have also been ordered to leave the hall. The decision angered the married and pregnant students of the university.

Being aggrieved with the decision, the seven organizations earlier sent a letter to the JnU Vice-Chancellor to withdraw the notification barring married and pregnant students staying in the hall.

As the authorities unheeded the notice, the organizations filed a writ petition challenging the legality of the notification. After hearing on the petition, the HC bench on Tuesday came up with the orders.

Barrister Sara Hossain and Advocate Aynunnahar Siddiqua appeared in the court hearing on behalf of the writ petitioners, while Deputy Attorney General Ami Das Gupta represented the state.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


7 more die with dengue in 24hrs
Myanmar team in BD for Rohingya repatriation talks
US, UK, Canada unveil new sanctions on supporters of Myanmar military
HC stays JnU order for pregnant students to vacate women's hall  
Israel, Hamas locked in 'fierce battles' in shattered Gaza
JP MPs urge PM to hold dialogue to resolve crisis
Hasan Sarwardy arrested in fake Biden adviser case
Abbas, Alal arrested


Latest News
Israeli air strike kills 50 at Gaza refugee camp
Dollar price hiked more
Rizvi condemns arrests of Abbas and Alal
Getting runs helps to feel better amid low confidence: Shakib
Father, son killed in Madaripur road crash
OC injured in constable's misfire in Sylhet
BNP leaders Mirza Abbas and Alal arrested
UN says Gaza now a 'graveyard' for thousands of children
Bangladesh become 1st team to be knocked out losing to Pakistan
Two killed as stray incidents mark first day of opposition blockade
Most Read News
'Two killed' in Kishoreganj police-BNP clash
Question doesn't arise at all to hold dialogue with killers, says PM
Lt Gen (Retd) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardi arrested
BNP, Jamaat's countrywide blockade progresses with sporadic incidents
Blockade: BNP stages protest burning tyre in N'ganj
Only political reconciliation can protect democracy in Bangladesh
Bangabandhu Tunnel toll collection reaches Tk 7.1 lakh on 2nd day
Bus set ablaze in Chattogram
No option without holding election on time, says CEC
PAK vs BAN Match Prediction – Who will win?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft