HC stays JnU order for pregnant students to vacate women's hall  

The High Court on Tuesday stayed till March 1 next year the effectiveness of a notification issued by the Jagannath University authorities asking the married and pregnant students to leave its Begum Fazilatuness Mujib Hall.In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque passed the order.The HC bench also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why the issuance of the notification asking the married and pregnant students to leave dormitory should not be declared illegal.The HC bench also asked the university authority to submit a report before the court by February 7 in 2024 detailing the discriminatory provisions regarding having residential facilities and in the code of conducts of the universities.Education Secretary, University Grant Commission (UGC) Chairman and other respondents have been asked to comply with the order.The writ petition was filed by seven rights organizations including Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) challenging the legality of the notice issued by the university authority.On September 25 this year, through a notification, the university authorities ordered the married and pregnant students staying in Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall to leave the hall immediately.At the same time, the resident students, whose Masters results have been declared, have also been ordered to leave the hall. The decision angered the married and pregnant students of the university.Being aggrieved with the decision, the seven organizations earlier sent a letter to the JnU Vice-Chancellor to withdraw the notification barring married and pregnant students staying in the hall.As the authorities unheeded the notice, the organizations filed a writ petition challenging the legality of the notification. After hearing on the petition, the HC bench on Tuesday came up with the orders.Barrister Sara Hossain and Advocate Aynunnahar Siddiqua appeared in the court hearing on behalf of the writ petitioners, while Deputy Attorney General Ami Das Gupta represented the state.