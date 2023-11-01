Video
JP MPs urge PM to hold dialogue to resolve crisis

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Several opposition Jatiya Party MPs on Tuesday called upon Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to hold dialogue to find a solution to the ongoing crisis across the country regarding the upcoming national election.

They also said that the country's economic situation may worsen if a one-sided election is held in the country.
The opposition MPs
made the request while participating in the discussion on the Districts (Extension to the Chattogram Hill Tracts) Bill.
When the JP MPs made the call to the PM she was holding a press conference at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Sheikh Hasina ruled out the possibility of holding dialogue with the BNP.

While participating in the discussion, JP MP Shameem Haider Patwary expressed the fear that the economic situation of the country could worsen in the future if there is a one-sided election.

He called upon the PM to hold a dialogue to end the ongoing crisis.  

"Now is the high time for Bangabandhu's daughter to call for a dialogue, establish peace and lead the country towards a fair solution. There are many conspiracies ahead of the vote. There is a movement in garment factories. The BNP is also engaged in a movement where fighting is taking place. A conflict is visible," he said.

He said that there is panic in the public mind. Since the government is at the helm, since the government is in power, the power to resolve the ongoing crisis is in the hands of the government.

Another JP MP Hafiz Uddin Ahmad said that the whole country is in turmoil while fighting is taking place at different places during the ongoing blockade programme.

He also said that the country is heading towards a situation like the 2014 elections. "A fair solution is essential."
Hafiz Uddin said that garment workers took to the streets.

The Election Commission is saying that the election will be held on time. "How will the election be held? Like 2014? What is the answer?"

He called upon the government to bring back the peaceful and calm environment, bring back the election environment and accept the demands of the garment workers.

About the ongoing movement of garment workers, JP MP Kazi Firoz Rashid said garment workers took to the streets only to demand better wages.

"They took to the streets out of their pain of hunger. But they were shot dead," he said of reported deaths of two garment workers in police action.    �UNB




